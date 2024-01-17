Meet Rhys Humphries, General Manager and Country Lead for New Zealand at Enermech

Rhys Humphries has been appointed EnerMech General Manager and Country Lead for the New Zealand region. Image supplied by Enermech.

Rhys Humphries has been appointed EnerMech General Manager and Country Lead for the New Zealand region.

Established in 2008, EnerMech provides rapid and scalable integrated asset support across the full life cycle to multiple markets.

Humphries joined the business from NZ Corrosion Services, where he was Chief Executive Officer.

He holds over 35 years of industry experience including project management, green and brownfield engineering, operations management, maintenance management, construction, and commissioning.

Humphries will oversee more than 60 employees across New Zealand.

“I am thrilled to be at the helm of this division and support the strategic growth plans for the business,” he said.

“EnerMech New Zealand is full of exceptionally talented people, and I have enjoyed getting to know everyone better over the past few months.”

