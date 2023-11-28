Meet Nigel Dobier, General Manager Sales at Vermeer Australia

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

Vermeer Australia has welcomed Nigel Dobier as its new General Manager Sales.

Dobier’s new role as General Manager Sales at Vermeer Australia will see him oversee the entire sales team based along the eastern seaboard from Adelaide through to Townsville in and many places in between.

With a goal to work closely with his Sales Managers and the greater sales team, he wants to ensure Vermeer’s customer base is getting the best of it as a company, the best equipment and support.

“It also entails bringing new Vermeer products to the Australian market and ensuring the entire Australian trenchless industry are aware of the latest and greatest equipment available to them to ensure uptime on site and more pipe is going in the ground per day,” Dobier said.

Having been with Vermeer Australia for 14 years, Dobier has worked in most parts of the business, primarily in Queensland and New South Wales.

“Be prepared to learn and never stop learning,” he said. “The technology advancement in this industry is extremely fast paced and you will never know everything there is to know.”