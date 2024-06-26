Meet Kate Webster, Chief Financial Officer at Jemena

Webster had been working in the energy sector in a range of in-house and consulting roles since 2001, most recently as CFO and co-CFO for a number of Australian-based energy infrastructure businesses. Image: Jemena

Jemena has announced the appointment of Kate Webster as the new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) following a competitive recruitment process.

Jemena Managing Director David Gillespie said that Webster brought a wealth of energy and utility sector experience to the role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kate to the Jemena team and are confident she is a natural fit for our Group and will make a strong contribution to the business,” Gillespie said.

“Kate has an impressive understanding of not only the energy sector, but the challenges it faces – particularly in a financial context – as we work towards delivering on our net-zero ambitions.”

Gillespie said Webster had been working in the energy sector in a range of in-house and consulting roles since 2001, most recently as CFO and co-CFO for a number of Australian-based energy infrastructure businesses.

“Kate’s experience also includes international positions in the energy sector, notably in the United Kingdom,” Gillepsie said.

