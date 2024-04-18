Meet Jacob Niehus, Business Development Manager at The Australian Pipeliner

Jacob Niehus has recently joined The Australian Pipeliner team as its Business Development Manager. Image: Prime Creative Media

Jacob Niehus has recently joined The Australian Pipeliner team as its Business Development Manager.

The magazine is, in Niehus’ words, “an industry specific publication with the sole objective to grow, develop and connect the pipeline industry”.

“It’s the voice of the industry and exists to promote the successes of the individuals and organisations within,” he said.

His new role revolves around managing the relationships with the magazine’s key partners to work strategically to achieve their marketing objectives.

Niehus is not new to the industry. During his career he has amassed over a decade of exposure to the gas, heavy fabrication, engineering, and manufacturing industries.

“This role is about assisting in educating on best practice strategies that ultimately delivers best exposure to key decision makers and growing brand presence,” he said.

“I am looking forward to growing the publication.”

