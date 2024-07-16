Meet Hugh McDermott, business relationship manager at PipeServ

Image: africa studio/stock.adobe.com

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

Hugh McDermott has joined pipeline repair solutions provider PipeServ as Business Relationship Manager of Queensland and New Zealand.

Known for its engineered wraps, steel sleeves, and emergency repair clamps, PipeServ continues to expand its expertise with professionals who bring unparalleled industry experience to the sector.

Throughout his career, McDermott has demonstrated management and coordination skills, particularly in high-risk areas of asset integrity and inspection.

His expertise extends to preventative maintenance on offshore facilities and onshore LNG plants, ensuring the utmost reliability and safety of critical infrastructure. Building strong relationships through trust and engagement, tailoring the right solution to any challenge his clients encounter.

McDermott’s addition to PipeServ promises to enhance the company’s capability to deliver top-notch pipeline repair solutions while maintaining the highest standards of service excellence.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.