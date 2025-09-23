Meet GIRA, the gas industry’s newest research body

The inaugural meeting of the GIRA board of directors. Image: GIRA

Gas Infrastructure Research Australia is an exciting new research body that succeeded Future Fuels CRC and its predecessor the Energy Pipelines CRC.

Gas Infrastructure Research Australia (GIRA) is an industry-led research organisation which builds upon the work of Future Fuels CRC, initiated as a collaboration between the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) and Energy Networks Australia (ENA). Our inaugural Industry Foundation Members are Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), APA Group and Jemena. Other participants of GIRA include the members of the APGA Research and Standards Committee (RSC) and the ENA Gas Committee.

GIRA’s aim is to create a collaborative research centre with the capability of pursuing world class research and training relevant to gas infrastructure, to perform targeted and impactful research to understand and adapt the role of gas infrastructure in Australia’s energy transition.

The scope of GIRA’s research extends from high pressure transmission pipelines (which move large quantities of gas and other fluids over long distances across Australia) to the lower pressure distribution networks (which service industrial, commercial and residential end-users), along with the facilities and systems which accompany these assets.

GIRA’s research seeks to explore the challenges and opportunities relating to the delivery of fuels and other gases and liquids in a net-zero emissions future, including hydrogen, biomethane, natural gas and carbon dioxide. GIRA will conduct research to improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of the physical assets across their lifecycle (such as design, construction, integrity management), along with strategic projects in areas such as systems modelling, policy research, and social acceptance.

Across these areas of research GIRA will:

create a collaborative research centre with the capability of pursuing world class research and training

promote a managed and cooperative approach to research and education to maximise the benefits from that research and education for GIRA’s members

use research to inform the development and improvement of relevant guidelines and standards

carry out education activities for students and for the professional development of persons working in related industries use research outcomes to ensure that the maximum benefit accrues to Australia, including Australian industry, the Australian environment and the Australian economy generally.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.