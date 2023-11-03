Meet Garrick Rollason, Chief Financial Officer at APA Group

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

Garrick Rollason has been appointed APA Group’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) following more than seven years as CFO of Victoria Power Networks and United Energy.

Leading teams across finance, insurance, revenue management, investment, risk, governance, procurement, and property, Rollason’s new role will greatly benefit the APA team.

“I’m pleased to announce that, after an extensive process, Garrick has been appointed APA’s new CFO,” said APA Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Adam Watson.

“Garrick’s career brings together a unique blend of deep financial experience in energy, infrastructure and capital markets, along with demonstrated growth and operational leadership. “

Watson said he had no doubt Rollason would be a valuable addition to the APA leadership team as the company pursues its growth ambitions.

“The ELT team positions APA well to deliver against our strategy to be the partner of choice in delivering energy infrastructure solutions for our customers.”

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

