Meet Conventional Energy Resources

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Conventional Energy Resources is a specialist project advisory and delivery support consultancy focused on the development, delivery, operation, and eventual retirement of pipeline infrastructure.

Working across both conventional and emerging lower-carbon energy sectors, the company helps clients develop and deliver the infrastructure required to support energy security and energy resilience throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The business was founded on a simple principle: the strongest project outcomes are shaped long before construction begins. Drawing on decades of practical pipeline delivery experience, Conventional Energy Resources brings a construction-led perspective to project development, helping clients strengthen project definition, improve constructability, reduce uncertainty, and make more informed investment decisions. The company also works alongside contractors during project delivery, providing project management, project assurance, risk management, quality management, testing, inspection, and operational readiness support through to handover.

While much of the industry focus is often directed toward project development and construction, Conventional Energy Resources takes a broader view of the pipeline asset lifecycle. Its services span the journey from feasibility studies, concept selection, route development, and project definition through to construction, commissioning, operations, integrity management, life extension, and eventual decommissioning. This whole-of-life perspective helps clients maximise asset value while maintaining safety, reliability, and operational performance.

To further strengthen this capability, the company is developing a dedicated service division, Conventional Energy Services, which will soon bring to market specialist pipeline testing, pre-commissioning, inspection, and operational support services. The division will also focus on pipeline integrity and life extension, including in-line inspection (ILI) planning and execution support, pigging and cleaning operations, integrity assessment, and the evaluation of ageing pipeline assets. As pipeline networks across the region mature and operators seek to extend asset life or prepare for eventual retirement, these capabilities are expected to play an increasingly important role.

Combining disciplined engineering, practical field experience, and risk-based decision-making, Conventional Energy Resources supports energy producers, developers, operators, and contractors across Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, and the broader Asia-Pacific region. The company is particularly active in complex and remote operating environments where logistics, constructability, and practical execution expertise are often the difference between project success and project delay.

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For more information, visit the website.