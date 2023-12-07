Meet Ben Hayes, Asia Pacific Area Sales Manager at Herrenknecht

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

Ben Hayes has started a new role as Herrenknecht Area Sales Manager and Head of Sales for Asia Pacific.

The company is known for manufacturing large-diameter tunnel boring machines (TBMs), but also focuses on smaller-diameter trenchless installations with its pipejacking and horizontal directional drilling equipment (HDD).

Hayes, a degree qualified Civil Engineer who first joined the sales team in Thailand 13 years ago, will manage the sales team for the Asia Pacific area, from India to New Zealand, for its Business Unit Utility Tunnelling.

“The product lines I will be responsible for are small diameter TBMs, microtunnelling equipment, HDD equipment, shaft sinking equipment and some specialised pipeline installation products known as Direct Pipe and E-Power Pipe, as well as supporting all Herrenknecht group brands where I can,” Hayes said.

He said he’s looking forward to steering the long-term strategy.

“Identifying trends and opportunities for equipment we can already offer, or equipment we should be considering developing, will be a key part of my new role.”

This article featured in the November edition of The Australian Pipeliner.