Meet Barry Foster, new Sales Manager at ROSEN Group

Image supplied by ROSEN Group

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

Barry Foster has recently joined ROSEN Australia’s team as Sales Manager.

In his new role, he will be partnering with industrial customers to provide solutions to a diverse set of integrity issues.

It isn’t Foster’s first rodeo, as he has acquired a vast experience across the energy industry in the past two decades.

“I have over 20 years of experience broadly spread across the energy industry with a focus on asset integrity assessment and protection,” Foster said.

“As a scientist I was drawn to the high level of technology that can be applied within this sector and the people that deliver these services, there is no other place like the pipeline industry – I am proud to be a pipeliner.”

His passion for the sector stemmed from attending industry events and meeting many passionate and engaging employees.

“I have admired ROSEN for some time, in particular the drive to provide the industry with the best technical solutions,” Foster said.

Foster has three tips for anyone wanting to enter the industry:

“Have a plan but embrace the joys of disruption.”

“New opportunities will come along so keep an open mind.”

“Our purpose is to always help each other so keep this mantra close.”

In his new role, he is looking forward to working with the ROSEN team as they continue the technical evolution journey.

If your company has recently employed a new person within your business you would like profiled in ‘People on the Move’, send details of the career news alongside a high-res photo to Editor Clemence Carayol at clemence.carayol@primecreative.com.au.