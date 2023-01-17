McElroy’s TracStar® iSeries saving operators time and money

McElroy Manufacturers’ TracStar® 900i.

In the field, time is money, and downtime caused by machine problems can mean thousands of dollars in unnecessary costs. McElroy continues to pave the way for pipe fusion with remote diagnostic capabilities for its line of fusion machines, bringing expert support to operators in real time.

The TracStar® iSeries is a game-changer in the world of pipe fusion. It maintains the TracStar’s rugged, self-contained tracked vehicle while adding industry-changing technology. The TracStar 630i, 900i, and 1200i cover HDPE sizes from 8-inch IPS to 48-inch OD (225 mm – 1200 mm) and can provide more than 3,000 psi for more powerful ground drive, pipe lifts, and other functions that require higher levels of pressure.

And now, when fusing with the TracStar iSeries, operators have the capability to work directly with McElroy tech support whenever there is a problem with the machine.

Real help in real time

When reaching out for technical support using traditional methods, operators can often feel like they’re playing a game of ‘telephone.’

Their call may go on to an operator, who reaches out to the distributor, who then might need to escalate the call to McElroy. From there, operators are asked to take photos or videos of the machine as it works, to illustrate the problem. If the issue can’t be resolved that way, a technician could need to travel to the job site to address it in person, or the machine could need to be taken somewhere to be fixed.

When considering the distance between McElroy’s technicians in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and operators on job sites in Australia, this means a lot of time spent waiting for answers. Even within Australia, some job locations are so remote that travel time to service locations can be hours – or even days.

McElroy’s new remote diagnostic capability gives operators the ability to directly report problems to McElroy experts during the fusion process. Support staff can then seek permission from the operator to remotely connect with the machine and observe its processes.

Across town – or around the world

If an operator or contractor is encountering a problem with their TracStar iSeries, McElroy technicians can use a hotspot to connect directly to the machine remotely, accessing the machine’s full CAN traffic. By essentially ‘seeing what the fusion machine sees,’ tech support can then provide help more quickly.

In many cases, problems encountered during the fusion process aren’t always due to an issue with the machine itself; it could be operator error or another issue unrelated to the machine. Being able to watch the fusion as it happens can allow technical support to quickly point out these issues and get the fusion process up and running again.

For job sites that are rural or otherwise isolated, this ability to remotely access the fusion machine can mean hours – even days – saved in terms of time in the field.

A focus on fusion

McElroy’s DataLogger® is a staple of the fusion industry, allowing contractors and operators to capture, store, and share fusion data. Existing diagnostic processes use the DataLogger; making it even more of an integral part to McElroy’s fusion lineup and the fusion process as a whole.

Fusion data recorded by the DataLogger is stored within the Vault™, McElroy’s powerful cloud-based storage platform. With permission, McElroy support staff can view Vault data from individual machines or operators.

McElroy’s next planned major update for the DataLogger will broaden the abilities of remote diagnostics, capturing all CAN traffic of the machine during the fusion process. That traffic can then be retroactively viewed for troubleshooting purposes.

This new release will let McElroy tech services view CAN traffic that was captured when the operator first noticed an issue. If, and when, an operator reports a problem, support staff only need the user’s Vault account details and the date and time the problem was encountered. They can then view all the information processed through the machine in real time.

But even real time isn’t necessary. In situations where time zones come into play, that data can be provided to a technician hours later, giving the technician insight into the entire process and where the problem might be.

All these features are optional – if operators don’t wish to share fusion data during the process, they can opt out through the DataLogger’s settings.

Promoting plastic pipe

As polyethylene and polypropylene piping systems continue to grow in scope and popularity, ensuring that fusion joints are consistently documented for quality is critical to its success.

For that reason, the DataLogger is one of the things that sets the plastic pipe industry apart from traditional pipe materials like iron or steel. The quality control set in place and the information and process control available before or during the installation process gives plastic pipe an enormous advantage compared to other materials. As the demand for quality control grows, so too do the ways McElroy offers contractors and operators the best and most reliable in equipment and service.

For more information visit McElroy.

This article is featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.