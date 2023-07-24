McElroy releases new TracStar® iSeries class

McElroy Manufacturing has released a new in-person course focused on troubleshooting TracStar® iSeries electrical systems.

The four-day workshop, now available through McElroy University, is designed for experienced mechanics who want to deepen their knowledge and experience with troubleshooting next-gen McElroy equipment.

The TracStar iSeries is a game-changer in the world of pipe fusion.

It maintains the TracStar’s rugged, self-contained tracked vehicle while adding industry-changing technology.

The TracStar 630i, 900i, and 1200i cover HDPE sizes from 8-inch IPS to 48-inch OD (225 mm – 1200 mm) and can provide more than 3,000 psi for more powerful ground drive, pipe lifts, and other functions that require higher levels of pressure.

With the TracStar iSeries, operators have the capability to work directly with McElroy tech support whenever there is a problem with the machine.

The course will cover multiple topics, including advanced instruction in electrical systems, CAN system diagnostics, and schematic reading.

To learn more about the course and to book your spot, visit McElroy’s full course calendar.

