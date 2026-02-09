McElroy launches equipment inspection app

Image: McElroy

McElroy remains a leader in the fusion industry by offering durable, reliable equipment, quality assurance tools, and industry-leading training through McElroy University.

The DataLogger® is one such quality assurance tool that records fusion data and ensures quality joints. McElroy is continuously updating the DataLogger to meet the needs of owners and operators and, coupled with the Vault, gives operators and owners the information to save time, money, and manpower

A recent addition to its quality assurance lineup is the McElroy Equipment Inspection App, available to users who have successfully completed the McElroy University Inspection module. The app allows machine owners to manage and maintain their fleets, ensuring each piece of equipment is ready to perform. With a variety of applications, the inspection process can be used with rental equipment as well as inspections required by companies and governmental agencies alike. Optimized for the DataLogger 7, the McElroy Equipment Inspection app is available on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store. The app is best viewed using McElroy’s DataLogger, but it can be used on any device.

Machine owners can use their Vault™ credentials to access the inspection app to view existing inspections.

The app seamlessly guides users through the inspection with pre-populated checklists for machines and components. The built-in DataLogger camera can be used to snap pictures of machines, allowing for easy identification. To streamline operations, the McElroy Equipment Inspection app allows users to create customized inspection surveys for any piece of equipment they own. For McElroy products, the app provides access to OEM replacement part numbers, allowing owners and distributors to easily create a list of replacement parts if repairs need to be made.