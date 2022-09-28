Matt McDermott leads APGA Code of Environmental Practice Update

CNC Project Management’s Environment Manager Matt McDermott has led the latest update of the APGA’s Code of Environmental Practice.

Matt will outline the changes and where to next for the Code in his presentation at the APGA Convention at 11:30 am today.

The Code is a vital part of the pipeline project tool kit, giving guidance to the industry and regulators on best practice for managing the environment during construction and operation.

As one of the most experience environmental managers in the industry, Matt was keen to lead the review and drew together an expert team of practitioners from owners, constructors and consultants.

“I’d like to thank all of those who helped work on the update – it was truly a team effort and reflects the passion everyone has about the pipeline industry,” Matt said.

CNC Project Management are strong supporters of the APGA and have been involved in many APGA committees and activities since its establishment in 2006. This includes involvement with previous revisions of the Code.

CNC Project Management is an advisory company serving the infrastructure, energy and resource sectors.

