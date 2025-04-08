Mastering the complexities of marine construction

The work helped remediate structural piles supporting a pipeline that crosses the Brisbane River. Image: CMG

Commercial Marine Group has played a key role in repurposing and remediating pipeline and wharf structures in the Brisbane River.

With its origins in diving operations, Commercial Marine Group (CMG) has grown over a decade to become a marine construction company with teams of engineers, mariners and divers all over the country.

The business has engineering and project management capabilities, allowing it to offer crafted and innovative marine construction services from the design and feasibility stage, right through to delivery and inspection.

In 2019, CMG was appointed to remediate the structural piles supporting a Brisbane River pipeline, working with FSA Consulting Engineers (FSACE) to deliver the project.

In response to severe marine borer damage at the seabed level, CMG and FSACE developed an innovative jack-up pile replacement solution to restore deteriorated wharf structures while also maintaining full operational use.

A recent remediation project in the Brisbane River revealed widespread degradation in submerged timber piles, with advanced erosion concentrated at the seabed interface. Traditional repair methods, such as wraps and jackets, proved insufficient in addressing the core structural concerns. CMG’s sonic echo testing technology enabled precise, non-destructive assessment of pile integrity, identifying defects without requiring invasive subsea investigations.

The jack-up pile method allows for the selective removal of compromised sections below the seabed, replacing them with high-strength steel piles.

These are secured using scour protection bags – essentially fabric formwork grout bags, poured in-situ and patented by Scour Tech International. This protective system ensures long-term durability while preventing future erosion and marine borer ingress.

Successfully implemented by CMG, this cost-effective, minimally disruptive solution restored 80 per cent of piles in the structure. By extending asset lifespans and reducing operational downtime, CMG’s approach is redefining sustainable marine infrastructure remediation and is being widely recognised across industries, with the company becoming a finalist in this year’s Queensland Major Contractor Association’s Innovation and Excellence Awards.

Marine expertise

CMG is a specialist marine contractor focused on the remediation of marine structures.

Over the past decade, CMG has worked with major asset owners in the resources sector, including BP, Ampol, Rio Tinto, and INPEX, to repair critical infrastructure.

“CMG is a turnkey solution provider, offering specialised plant and personnel for the installation and remediation of pipelines in both submerged and above-water environments,” CMG Engineering Director Nick Ayres told The Australian Pipeliner.

“Our team includes occupational [commercial] divers, engineers, and marine plant operators, ensuring comprehensive and expert service delivery.

“If the project is deemed difficult or complex – technically or environmentally – then it’s exactly the sort of project that CMG is keen to take on.

“We’re here to solve these difficult problems for our clients. CMG prides itself in mastering the complexities of marine and coastal construction solutions.”

For more information, visit the CMG website.

This feature also appears in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.