Master in the art of bending

The pipeline industry is staring down the barrel of a busy 2026, and Inductabend stands ready to deliver.

In an era when pipelines are under increasing pressure to deliver on efficiency, safety and longevity, Inductabend has quietly built a reputation as Australia’s go-to specialist for high-integrity induction bending. Over more than three decades, the company has evolved from a niche pipe-bender into a strategic partner for major gas, mining and infrastructure projects.

Since 1992, Inductabend has forged a name for itself in mastering the precision art of induction bending. Using advanced heat-induction machinery to bend pipe into various configurations, the company creates custom bends that preserve the structural integrity of the original pipe material and meet stringent standards required for high-pressure gas or other industrial pipelines.

Whatever the shape – whether a tight turn, large radius curve, or even helical bend – Inductabend has the skill the deliver.

These induction bends are all made and delivered from Australian soil, eliminating the challenges sometimes associated with sourcing supplies and services from overseas, such as lengthy lead times, quality assurance, and after sales support.

Quick and convenient

Inductabend’s pre-qualified stock program takes this homefield advantage and elevates it to new heights, giving pipeline operators access to readily available bends with the specific angles, radius and tangent lengths to suit their pipeline projects.

In any induction bending service, a test bend – called a qualification bend – must be made from the mother pipe intended for use. Samples are then cut from this bend and rigorously tested to ensure it is fit for purpose. The strict quality standards associated with gas pipes mean this can be an arduous and expensive process – but Inductabend can remove this step altogether.

“We stock a range of X52 PSL2 pipe from reputable Korean mills. We purchase a full run of pipe at a time so each pipe for that size has the same chemistry,” Inductabend Business Development Manager Nathan Crouch told The Australian Pipeliner.

“This way, we’re able to qualify the pipe by making just one qualification bend for an entire batch.

“Inductabend performs and pays for the qualification up front, and then any customer is free to utilise that pipe to make bends customised to their specific project needs.”

This initiative drastically lowers cost and lead-times for pipe bends. Inductabend currently holds pre-qualified stock of standard X52 PSL2 HFW pipe in diameter nominals 100, 150, 200 and 300, suitable for 5D–10D radii bends. Clients can request to add other pipe sizes be carried by Inductabend to suit their pipelines too.

Proven in the field

Inductabend has been helping shape Australia’s complex network of pipelines of decades.

“Our customers appreciate the consistency we provide,” Crouch said. “They get their high-quality bends quickly and economically, every time.”

In one instance, Inductabend was even able to manufacture an urgent bend for a customer within 48 hours of the initial inquiry, significantly reducing the duration of an unplanned shutdown.

While Inductabend brings a lot to the table, it’s adaptability, speed and cost-effectiveness, as well as the satisfaction that comes with supporting Australian business, that keeps clients coming back.

