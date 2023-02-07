Mandurah WRRF gets $37 m infrastructure investment

A $37 million upgrade to Mandurah’s largest Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) has been confirmed, aimed to cater for future growth in the region.

Water Corporation’s Gordon Road WRRF, located in WA, treats wastewater from tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Mandurah, North Mandurah, Barragup, Yunderup, and West Murray

With the city’s population expected to grow by 23 per cent by 2036, upgrades will allow the facility to treat up to 15.5 million litres of wastewater daily – a 3.5 million litre increase on current capacity.

Works include construction of a new dissolved air flotation thickener, new bio-selector, replacement and upsizing of mechanical equipment (pumps, aerators, mixers) and new electrical switch rooms.

Water Minister Simone McQurk said that the McGowan Government is committed to ensuring that water and wastewater services keep pace with the growing demand across the region.

“We live in a booming State with a strong job market, thriving economy and an enviable lifestyle, that will see our population continue to grow. Nowhere is that more evident than in Peel,” he said.

“Water Corporation’s upgrades to the Gordon Road Water Resource Recovery Facility will ensure the community continues to receive a safe and reliable wastewater service well into the future.”

The project is expected to be completed in late-2024 and create 100 jobs during construction.

Treated recycled water from the plant is injected into underground aquifers and used as rainfall-independent water source for irrigating public green spaces throughout the city.

