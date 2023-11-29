Managing major gas projects

The Australian Pipeliner sat down with Zinfra’s Acting General Manager of Projects and Infrastructure Justin Anderson about his role and his team’s work within the pipeline industry.

Justin Anderson has worked at Zinfra and Jemena for over seven years with his current role responsible for executing all of Jemena’s major natural gas and renewable gas projects.

Zinfra and Jemena are part of the same Group – Zinfra builds, operates and maintains energy infrastructure assets across Australia, while Jemena owns and operates some of the country’s most significant electricity and gas transmission and distribution assets.

What is your role at Jemena and Zinfra?

I am currently the Acting General Manager of Projects and Infrastructure. I have a team of 330 people who execute projects in gas and electricity transmission on the east coast of Australia.

How does the Zinfra Gas Projects group assist the pipeline industry?

My group traditionally executes projects to design and build Jemena’s gas transmission pipeline and facility infrastructure in Australia.

Our engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) model provides opportunities to contractors and suppliers to the industry such as engineering consultants, line pipe manufacturers, valve and fitting suppliers, installation contractors, and commissioning specialists.

Jemena and Zinfra are at the forefront of the transition to renewable gas, pushing into areas such as green hydrogen and biomethane, to ensure that the Australian pipeline industry has an exciting and profitable future.

What are some projects you and your team have worked across?

There are three “Australian first” projects that we have worked on in recent years that we are very proud of.

The first is the Malabar Biomethane Injection Plant, which is Australia’s first biomethane to gas network injection projects.

The second is Jemena’s Western Sydney Green Hydrogen Hub, which is one of Australia’s first and most comprehensive green hydrogen proof-of-concept projects.

And third, Jemena’s Port Kembla Pipeline Project connects Australia’s first LNG import terminal to the East Coast gas grid, providing much-needed security of future gas supply.

Can you expand on your work with the Port Kembla Pipeline project?

The Port Kembla Pipeline is relatively short, about 12km, but a very complex 18-inch pipeline.

It traverses from Squadron Energy’s LNG import terminal to Jemena’s Eastern Gas Pipeline, through land that has been used for heavy industry for over 100 years.

The pipeline route includes 10 horizontal directional drills (HDDs), the longest of which is 1km and goes under the Princes Highway, Princes Motorway and a train line.

We are grateful to our key contractors, Nacap and UEA, for their expertise in completing the construction of this project.

The other interesting thing about the Port Kembla Pipeline is that we have procured 100 per cent hydrogen capable pipe (designed to ASME B31.12) and have selected welding methods that give this pipeline the best possible chance of transporting 100 per cent green hydrogen when it becomes available and feasible in the future.

What are some upcoming projects you are set to deliver?

Zinfra is currently assisting Jemena with concept and front-end engineering designs (FEED) for a couple of interesting natural gas developments in Queensland.

Zinfra has also started doing work for clients outside of Jemena, including a carbon capture and storage (CCS) concept design for a client in Western Australia and a hydrogen pipeline study for a client in New South Wales.

We are confident of progressing these projects to the next phases and continuing to expand our horizons in terms of novel energy transition projects.

What do you envision for the pipelines sector for the next five years?

It is going to be a time of great change but also unprecedented opportunity.

For example, I think we will start to see most new gas pipelines being built “hydrogen ready”, following the lead of Europe.

I also think Australian networks will see biomethane, initially, and green hydrogen, closely following, replacing fossil fuels at an ever-increasing rate.

Carbon dioxide will be captured, used, and stored, with new and existing pipeline networks being instrumental in the economic feasibility and “do ability” of this technology.

We will see the advent of e-fuels and sustainable aviation fuels being produced and transported in Australia.

It is a very exciting time to be working in the pipeline industry.

