Managing gas leaks with speed and precision

Konica QOGI optical leak detection in action. Image: Heath Pipeline Services

Heath Pipeline Services is backing the industry with gas leak detection equipment and surveys.

For as long as there have been natural gas pipelines, operators have battled leaks. And for more than fifty years, Heath Pipeline Services has been on the frontlines of this fight.

While there’s no silver bullet to prevent gas leaks entirely, prevention is the name of the game. But not all leak detection solutions are created equal.

Operating across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, Heath Pipeline Services has established itself as a distributor of choice for the supply, service, training, and rental of a comprehensive suite of gas leak detection equipment.

In particular, GMI gas detectors, including the GS700H hydrogen-capable portable unit, Heath USA laser detection, including the RMLD-CS handheld and AMLD vehicle-based systems, Addglobe high flow methane sampling units, Konica Minolta QOGI thermal cameras, Opgal EyeCGas range of QOGI thermal cameras, Sealweld sealants and valve servicing equipment, and more.

Put simply, the company has a broad range of tools that allow it to take on an equally broad range of pipeline challenges.

In addition to equipment supply and servicing, Heath Pipeline Services specialises in conducting fugitive emissions detection and gas leak surveys, as well as onsite valve maintenance training. Heath Pipeline Services’ field service consultants have access to the full range of its detection equipment, allowing them to provide clients with the most comprehensive, flexible, and cost-effective option for gas leak and fugitive emission surveys.

The team combines advanced detection tools – ranging from TDLAS lasers and optical gas imaging cameras to high-flow direct samplers – to produce bottom up, component level leak surveys.

Heath Pipeline Services General Manager Chris Reddy put it best: “With our help, pipeline operators can catch all their small leaks before they become big ones.

“Our detailed surveys capture parts per million-level component leaks under real-world conditions, allowing technicians to keep it all in the pipe.”

Reporting and regulatory compliance is another major focus of Heath Pipeline Services’ approach.

“We’re helping clients develop long-term and cost-efficient Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0-compliant sampling programs,” Reddy said.

“The thoroughness of our surveys allows clients to share operational expenditure across production, maintenance, and sustainability departments, with all departments’ regulatory requirements met with a single survey.

“The resulting data can be entered directly into a client’s existing maintenance and reporting system daily, eliminating the need for extra leak management software.”

“Pipeline network surveys utilising vehicle mounted lasers also help to reduce transportation risks, as they can result in less kilometres per person travelled than that of a beyond visual line of sight drone support crew,” he said.

“Our surveys predominately involve low speed driving on linear assets, with minimal vehicle interactions, and no aviation risks or associated Civil Aviation Safety Authority requirements.”

“We’re excited to teach the industry more about our capabilities and discuss how we can best assist with their pipeline projects.”

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.