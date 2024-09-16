Making life flow

The company provides innovative pipe systems and solutions, including PVC, PE, PP, DICL, and industrial pipe systems. Image: Vinidex

Vinidex is passionate about the role its pipeline solutions play in supporting the flow of everyday life – connecting infrastructure, industry and agriculture.

For over six decades, the company has proudly manufactured its products right here in Australia – partnering with builders, authority bodies, and its customers to deliver innovative pipe systems and solutions, including PVC, polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), ductile (DICL), and industrial pipe systems.

Providing industry-leading solutions is only the beginning. There’s so much more to Vinidex.

Its products and services have been instrumental in delivering innovative solutions for the natural gas industry that have enabled large-scale gas projects to evolve and thrive as they grow.

“We’re incredibly excited about what the future holds for us at Vinidex,” Chief Executive Officer David Bird said.

“We’re continuing to innovate our products and have an exciting pipeline of new solutions. It really is an exceptionally exciting time to be a part of this transformative organisation.”

The Vinidex difference

Vinidex understands the challenges faced across industries, such as natural gas. The need to build faster, reduce costs and deliver exceptional quality while meeting stringent compliance requirements can feel challenging at the best of times.

That’s why the company ensures its greatest asset is the knowledge and expertise its people bring to every project.

Across every project, Vinidex always starts by developing a broader understanding of the overall objectives, allowing its team to find innovative solutions that are unique to that specific project.

Since starting its Toowoomba gas facility in 2013, Vinidex has rolled out in excess of 3.8 million metres of PE pipes, constructed 26,000 custom-fabricated assemblies and delivered 30,000 units across product categories.

And there’s still more to come.

Vinidex is integrating a strategically designed and located manufacturing facility close to the gas fields to support projects in the region. Designed with sustainability in mind, the Toowoomba complex will transform its capabilities in warehousing, fabrication and recycling.

A sustainable industry

As a leader in the industry, Vinidex understands the role it plays in leading that transition to a cleaner future.

To ensure the company focuses on this important objective, the company is developing a sustainability blueprint that encompasses all parts of the business and transparently reflects its ambitions and the pathway to achieving them.

The company is moving to 100 per cent renewable electricity as of 1 January 2025 and in conjunction with PIPA and MPAQ, is proudly a part of the Queensland construction plastics recycling scheme.

Additionally, Vinidex has Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for a wide range of its locally manufactured products, which helps customers make informed decisions based on the environmental impact of the product.

As a local manufacturer, Vinidex is also aware of the impact on the local communities in which it operates. The company’s procurement policy ensures its partners adhere to strict Modern Slavery guidelines and supplier code of conduct programs.

Vinidex will have its products and services on display at this year’s Australian Pipelines and Gas Association Convention at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.