Major water main work begins at Monarto

Major work in Monarto have started, with more than 7000m of new water main being laid in the area over the next 12 months.

The work is part of SA Water’s $3.9 million investment in upgrading capacity within the local water network.

The project also includes an upgrade to SA Water’s pump station in White Hill, along with construction of a new chlorine booster station.

SA Water’s senior manager of capital delivery Peter Seltsikas said the new upgrades along Monarto Road and areas of Monarto Safari Park will support further business and residential growth.

“As our regions develop and grow, it’s our role to invest in evolving our infrastructure’s capacity to keep them in step with the changing demands from businesses and households,” Seltsikas said.

“We have worked closely with the Monarto Safari Park in recent years to understand their water use and build more capacity into our network to accommodate higher water flows as their exciting developments come to life.”

The works follow a series of recent upgrades within South Australia including at Alford and Port Vincent.

