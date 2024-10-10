Major water investment to support growth in West Sydney

The project will include the construction of 6.8km of dual wastewater pipes. Image: Sydney Water

Sydney Water is investing in infrastructure to support the future population and economic growth of Western Sydney.

This includes the construction of 6.8km of dual wastewater pipes, known as pressure mains, from the sewage pumping station being constructed at Gurner Avenue, Austral to the Upper South Creek advanced water recycling centre (AWRC) being constructed at Kemps Creek.

The Kemps Creek dual pressure mains (KCPM) project will improve wastewater services in the South West Growth Area [SWGA], one of the NSW State Government’s three designated growth areas in South West Sydney.

This area will see substantial growth over the coming years, increasing from 2300 dwellings in 2022 to approximately 38,000 dwellings by 2056.

The project will transfer wastewater that is collected from homes and businesses in Austral, Leppington North, parts of Leppington, parts of Catherine Fields North, Rossmore, and Kemps Creek – known as the Kemps Creek catchment area – to the AWRC to be treated there.

The AWRC is Sydney Water’s largest infrastructure investment in Western Sydney.

It promises to be a sophisticated wastewater treatment and resource recovery centre that will produce recycled water, renewable energy and bio-resources.

It will use reverse osmosis – the same technology used by the desalination plant – to treat water to a high-quality.

When completed in early 2026, the AWRC and associated pipelines will deliver sustainable wastewater services and high-quality recycled water to support a cooler, greener Western Parkland City.

Key benefits for the local community include:

Efficient and cost-effective wastewater services

High-quality, recycled water for a range of non-drinking reuses

Protecting waterway health and aquatic ecosystems via environmental flows

Enhanced biodiversity by greening Western Sydney with recycled water

Energy generation from recycled organic waste and solar

Biosolids for use as fertilisers in agriculture.