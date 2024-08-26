Major water infrastructure upgrades for Victoria

Image: blackday/stock.adobe.com

Yarra Valley Water has signed a nine-year agreement with Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure and Service Stream to deliver reliable water and sewerage services to almost a third of Victoria’s population.

The partnership will assist with Yarra Valley Water’s Reliability Program, which includes planned inspections, maintenance and renewals of water and sewer networks and associated network assets. As part of the plan, up to 50km of sewer and water infrastructure will be rehabilitated each year.

Abergeldie and Service Stream said they were thrilled with the continuation of their long-standing partnership with Melbourne’s largest water utility. The latest agreement has the capacity to be extended up to 12 years.

Yarra Valley Water distribution and growth general manager Bridie Fennessy said the increased expertise generated by dual partnerships would ensure the smooth delivery of the Delivery Reliability Program.

“These new long-term partnerships reflect our commitment to deliver safe, reliable and affordable water and sewerage services, as well as providing a timely response if something goes wrong,” she said.

“Through these partnerships, we’ll continue renewing and replacing ageing water and sewerage pipes and conducting ongoing maintenance across our network infrastructure.”