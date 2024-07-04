Major boost to WA water services

Image: stockphoto4u/stock.adobe.com

The Aboriginal community of Djarindjin in Western Australia has benefited from a $20.4 million investment in improved water services.

The community, located 170km north-east of Broome, has received new water bores and a borefield access track, which will provide a long-term water source for Djarindjin and Lombadina. The upgrade also includes two co-designed liveability projects for a new community greenhouse and greening around community basketball courts.

The Djarindjin works form part of a larger WA Government initiative to raise the standard of water services in Aboriginal communities. In total, five communities including Djarindjin are set for, or are already benefiting from, major upgrades.

These upgrades include:

Ardyaloon : Initial upgrades to the water reticulation network with new pipes, valves and realignment of existing pipes to address poor pressure and leakage issues ($500,000)

: Initial upgrades to the water reticulation network with new pipes, valves and realignment of existing pipes to address poor pressure and leakage issues ($500,000) Beagle Bay : Installation of new water pipes and valves to improve reliability of the scheme ($264,000)

: Installation of new water pipes and valves to improve reliability of the scheme ($264,000) Jigalong : Repurposing and decommissioning existing wastewater treatment ponds to support the efficient operation of a new wastewater treatment plant ($1.3 million)

: Repurposing and decommissioning existing wastewater treatment ponds to support the efficient operation of a new wastewater treatment plant ($1.3 million) Mowanjum: Upgrades to the community’s wastewater treatment plant, becoming the first licensed wastewater treatment plant in an Aboriginal community ($8.3 million), co-designed liveability project to green and irrigate a community open space, and a minor works program, including the upgrading of a wastewater pump station and pipe renewals ($1.7 million).

Additionally, Aboriginal contractors delivered $2 million of initial water network upgrades in eight town-based communities. These works included the installation of hydrants, valves, flushing points, water meters and new water services.

Several programs of work, totalling $13.2 million, have also commenced to address higher risk water quality issues and improve water quality testing across multiple communities.

