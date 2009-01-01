January 2009

Featuring
July 2016
April 2016
The APGA Directory is published annually and contains contact information for all the members of the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association.
With continued and growing collaboration with industry and government, AOG remains one of the leading global oil and gas industry eve...
The 5th Annual Australian Domestic Gas Outlook (ADGO) is the platform for top industry and regulatory leaders to discuss the impact o...
The voice of Australia's pipeline industry for over 40 years.
The Australian Pipeliner is the official publication of the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association, and comprises the eponymous quarterly print and digital magazine, the annual APGA Directory Year Book, a fortnightly e-newsletter, plus a range of industry reference materials including maps and e-guides.
My dad, Peter Anderson had Macdow running through his veins for over 30 years. Your tribute to him in the Obituaries on page 12 is very befitting a great man. He loved Mark Twycross and Jeff Shepherd to name a few. I'm sure his Valhalla has a few D6's rumbling around up there. Thank you for the honour you memorialised him with.
