Web headline banner July – feb

January 2009

January 2009

January 1, 2009 1

http://pipeliner.com.au/pdfs/tap_jan09_web.pdf

1 Comment

  1. Adelle Anderson

    December 18, 2016
    Reply

    My dad, Peter Anderson had Macdow running through his veins for over 30 years. Your tribute to him in the Obituaries on page 12 is very befitting a great man. He loved Mark Twycross and Jeff Shepherd to name a few.
    I'm sure his Valhalla has a few D6's rumbling around up there.
    Thank you for the honour you memorialised him with.

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Leave a Reply