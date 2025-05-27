Made in Australia or made redundant?

Image: Adobe Stock/Xiangli

APGA Head of Corporate Affairs Paul Purcell discusses the path ahead for the gas industry.

Australia’s gas infrastructure isn’t just a network of pipes moving molecules. It’s the hidden engine room of our economy, quietly and reliably delivering about a quarter of the nation’s daily energy.

In a world growing more volatile by the day, pipelines aren’t just infrastructure, they’re insurance.

That energy lifeline has never been more important than now, as a US-led trade war looms over the global economy. For Australia, this isn’t just a distant battle between superpowers. The tariffs that are being implemented by the second Trump administration are set to have direct consequences for our economy, our cost of living, and most critically, our domestic industries.

As the US raises tariffs to block international goods, surplus products need somewhere to go, and Australia, with its open markets and lack of industrial protection, becomes a prime target.

We’ve seen it before.

When the US imposed steel tariffs in 2018, we didn’t escape the fallout. Exporters, locked out of the US market, redirected cheap steel to Australia.

Within two years, our steel imports surged by nearly 50 per cent. An Australian Steel Institute survey found that 86 per cent of local manufacturers saw profit margins squeezed, with imported fabricated steel undercutting Australian-made alternatives by as much as 50 per cent. While some businesses enjoyed short-term savings, the long-term impact was severe. Thousands of jobs in regions like the Illawarra and Melbourne’s industrial heartland were put at risk as local manufacturers struggled to compete. Some didn’t make it.

We risk experiencing this scenario again, only on a much broader scale.

Whitegoods, furniture, heat pumps – all products that overseas manufacturers produce at scale, many heavily subsidised. As the US once again closes its doors, these goods won’t vanish; they’ll simply flood markets like Australia, sold at artificially low prices to move inventory quickly.

That might seem like good news for Australian consumers in the short term, driving down prices and reducing inflationary pressures. But the longer-term consequences are more concerning.

Cheap imports, when dumped onto our market, aren’t bargains – they’re silent job killers.

Imports put pressure on Australian businesses already facing rising costs for energy, labour and tax. Consider Victoria’s industrial sector, traditionally Australia’s manufacturing hub, which relies heavily on natural gas as a primary energy source. Victorian manufacturers, making everything from aluminium and steel to food and fertilisers, already face significant competitive pressures. Over the last three years alone, Victoria has lost about 17 per cent of its gas-based industrial economy. This isn’t a managed transition to electrification – it’s factory closures, job losses, and businesses offshoring.

This kind of industrial erosion leaves us vulnerable. It strips away sovereign capability, the capacity to manufacture critical goods domestically, and reduces our resilience against global shocks.

Economic resilience is not about being isolationist.

Economic resilience is about strategically leveraging our strengths, so we aren’t left exposed when global trade tensions flare. For Australia, this lies in our abundant energy resources – renewables and gas. These complementors give us a real competitive advantage, but only if we harness them.

Australian businesses are already paying some of the highest energy prices in the developed world. Our manufacturing industries, already thinly stretched, face enormous disadvantages against competitors in Asia, Europe, and North America – regions actively working to lower their energy costs. Tariffs sharpen this disadvantage, making domestic products even less competitive.

We must urgently utilise our unique advantage in energy to rebuild Australia’s economic resilience.

It starts by acknowledging the complementary roles of gas and renewables, not pitting them against each other. Together, these resources can deliver reliable, affordable, and lower-emission energy, underpinning the revitalisation of our commercial and industrial sectors.

Gas, through domestic pipelines, still delivers about 25 per cent of Australia’s energy every single day.

It’s essential for industrial processes that can’t be electrified at scale – fertilisers, food, chemicals, glass, bricks, steel, and aluminium. These are the bedrock industries that support everything else in our economy. They rely on gas not just as a fuel, but as a feedstock – something that can’t simply be swapped out with the flick of a policy switch.

Australia has ample gas reserves, particularly in Victoria and Queensland, but many remain underdeveloped or locked away by contradictory policy. Unlocking them would lower input costs, boost reliability, and strengthen industrial competitiveness. It starts with smarter regulation to ensure the requisite investment flows.

One low-hanging fruit would be the Federal Government suspending self-initiated pipeline reclassification reviews while supply shortfalls loom. The process itself also needs reform: any review should be triggered by clear evidence of market failure, and decisions must be subject to independent appeal. This would remove unnecessary uncertainty and speed up investment to support supply and infrastructure.

At the same time, we must modernise our approach to low-emissions finance. Aligning Australia’s Sustainable Finance Taxonomy with international standards would ensure gas-powered generation and renewable gas projects are recognised for their emissions reduction potential – not excluded.

And looking ahead, we should accelerate development of renewable gas industries by introducing a national Renewable Gas Target – building on momentum already created in Victoria and New South Wales. This supports biomethane production and helps develop new avenues of decarbonisation.

We should not underestimate our natural advantages in renewable energy. Onshore Australian wind and solar resources are among the best in the developed world, offering a long-term path to lower emissions and lower electricity costs. When used with gas, they create a balanced energy mix.

The next Federal Government must deliver an energy strategy that reflects the needs of a modern industrial economy, not one built around single technologies or political trends, but one that’s designed to drive productivity, attract investment, and keep jobs onshore, here in Australia.

A secure, affordable supply of energy, gas and renewables working together, can power a robust, diversified commercial and industrial sector. One that’s able to weather global trade shocks, stand up to below-cost imports, and seize new opportunities in value-added manufacturing.

This isn’t about nostalgia for the industries of yesterday. It’s about building the industrial base we need for tomorrow – high-tech, clean, efficient, and globally competitive. Energy is the enabler.

Renewed US tariffs are just one more reminder: we can’t keep hoping that cheap imports will fill the gaps left by weakened local production. We need to back our strengths, and that means backing industries that make, move and build things – industries that depend on affordable, reliable energy.

Our gas pipelines aren’t just infrastructure; they’re the backbone of the next generation of Australian industry. It’s time we treated them that way.

This feature also appears in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

