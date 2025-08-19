Looking back at a legacy pipeline

Image: Anoo/stock.adobe.com

APA Group has shared a glimpse back in time to the construction of the Roma Brisbane pipeline.

This 438km pipeline transports natural gas in both directions between the Wallumbilla gas hub near Roma, to Brisbane and regional centres in between. The associated 121km Peat Lateral Pipeline, constructed in 2001, connects the Peat and Scotia gas fields to the RBP mainline at Arubial.

Check out the video below for a detailed look.

