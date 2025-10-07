Local presence, global tools

The company can perform its services on a wide range of transmission and distribution pipelines. Images: Pro Pipe Services

With its rapid rise in less than a decade, Pro Pipe Services has positioned itself as an indispensable force in Australia’s transmission and distribution pipeline landscape.

Operating nationwide, and even reaching Papua New Guinea, Pro Pipe Services has earned its place through mastery of hot tapping, line isolation, and cutting-edge pipeline interventions that keep critical infrastructure flowing without a hitch.

At the heart of Pro Pipe’s offering are its hot tapping and line isolation services across gas, oil, water, slurry, biogas, and just about anything else that goes into a pipe. These capabilities span from smaller distribution pipelines, all the way up to high-pressure Class 600 pipelines, and pipelines in sizes up to 42-inches. These capabilities give Pro Pipe a significant scope within Australia’s infrastructure sector.

Pro Pipe Director and Owner Joe Buttigieg told The Australian Pipeliner about a few of the more memorable jobs.

“In 2023 we were engaged by one of Australia’s major pipeline operators to remove two 34-inch Class 600 LOCK-O-RING plugs, installed over 46 years ago on the Moomba to Wilton pipeline,” he said.

Using a T.D. Williamson (TDW) 936 tapping machine, the first retrieval went like clockwork, and was completed in a matter of days. The second, however, proved to be much more of a challenge – requiring the temporary installation of a 34-inch STOPPLE (line isolation), and a gas bag to rebuild the LOCK-O-RING flange and install the new 34-inch ball valve.

“That was one of the largest high pressure line isolations ever performed in Australia, and we’re quite proud to be associated with it,” Buttigieg said.

“On another job, we executed two double 22-inch isolation jobs with 12-inch bypass for a major highway alteration to a large Australian airport.

“We’ve also delivered many gas pipeline alterations in support of Victoria’s Big Build, where existing pipes need to be rerouted with minimal fuss to make way for new infrastructure like bridges and railway lines.”

Pro Pipes’s ability to perform these critical tasks is supported by a team with well over 100 years of combined pipeline experience, and a global partnership with TDW. As a local channel partner, Pro Pipe can leverage TDW’s advanced engineering support, international-grade equipment such as STOPPLE systems, global supply chain, and even specialised talent. This arms Pro Pipe with the resources it needs to tackle projects of almost any scale across the Australia–Asia Pacific region.

Pro Pipe’s growing infrastructure footprint has been supported by smart expansions at home. In late 2024, the business moved into a newly upgraded facility at Keilor Park, Victoria, equipped with an overhead crane and expanded storage capacity. The step positioned Pro Pipe for a ramp-up in large-scale projects and broader national deployment.

Pro Pipe Services will be on the ground at this year’s APGA Convention and Exhibition, making connections and sharing learnings.

“If you’re attending the convention, make sure to stop by our stand for a chat,” Buttigieg said.

“If you’re in the pipeline sector, chances are Pro Pipe Services can make your life easier.”

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.