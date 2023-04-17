LNG Fellowship Program strengthens Australia and Timor-Leste partnership 

Six Timorese fellows visited Australia as part of the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Fellowship Program at the start of the month. The partnership facilitates knowledge sharing and strengthens bilateral trade links between Timor-Leste and Australia.

As part of the program, the fellows were given the opportunity to attend LNG site tours in Darwin and the AOG Energy Conference in Perth, build industry and government connections at networking events, as well as further their research project, with support from their Australian industry mentor.

They will present their research to Australian and Timor-Leste Governments and industry representatives in Dili at the end of the fellowship program.

The program is part of the Timor-Leste Australia LNG Partnership with the Timor-Leste National Petroleum and Minerals Authority (ANPM).

The partnership supports business and government delegate visits between Timor–Leste and Australia. The aim of the partnership is to share knowledge, strengthen business relationships and build workforce capability in the LNG industry.

Oil and gas is a vital industry for Timor-Leste and Australia and the partnership builds on our existing industry and government collaboration.

Timor-Leste has shared interests in LNG development including carbon capture storage and cooperate through the Bayu–Undan gas field which supplies gas from Timor-Leste’s offshore area to Darwin.

