Lift up the design game with Vertex G4Plant

Using Vertex G4Plant makes design work easier and faster. Plan effectively with parametric components.

Thanks to Vertex’s new 3D graphics engine, working with large 3D models is now much faster than before. In addition, up to 100 designers can collaborate on the same 3D project, and the software runs on more than 10GB size of plant models.

Vertex CAD/PDM Systems Pty Ltd, also known as Vertex Australia, will bring the Vertex G4Plant software solution to the Australian market, offering something new to the industry.

The speed of plant design and modelling in Vertex G4Plant software is based on powerful special functions for most plant design areas, together with all the functionality of Vertex G4 mechanical engineering software.

This allows users to quickly design even large facilities and related equipment and structures.

“Vertex G4Plant is a perfect solution, whether you are designing small or large-scale projects with one designer or a hundred,” Vertex Australia Area Manager Brett McDonaugh said.

Vertex G4Plant is an adaptable software which is currently used in Europe within a variety of industries, such as environmental and chemical engineering, energy generation and mining.

“The product is used in Northern Europe by companies such as Watrec, which is a Finnish environmental engineering company specialising in waste-to-energy solutions, and Planora which is an energy solution company with extensive knowledge and experience in municipal engineering design as well as industry and automation planning,” McDonaugh said.

“Vertex is constantly looking to advance our product to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of the industries to which we supply our products.

“With our introduction of G4Plant into the Australian market, we are looking forward to creating new relationships with companies within the mining, energy and power industries as well as with the consulting and engineering businesses that support these industries.”

With Vertex G4Plant, users can expect a versatile design software which enables them to work with large plant models for all plant suppliers.

Users will be able to detail manufacturing drawings with ease while also being able to import and export most industry file types, such as IFC, STEP, IGES, SAT, 3ds, STL and the usual 2D files such as DWG, DXF and PDF.

Piping designers will be able to open a diagram alongside a plant model and extract locations as 3D components to be placed in the model.

This way, the data between the model and the chart is consistent and up to date.

The process designers can track the progress pipeline modelling with a specific view.

The position contents of the PI diagram and the plant model can be compared with each other, and possible correction needs can be identified.

All these features allow the user to work seamlessly with other designers utilising other software packages.

Vertex G4Plant is easy to learn with its clear modern interface, and it comes with access to Vertex’s extensive online documentation and tutorials which are helpful in getting started with the software.

“It’s how you use the features that makes the program easy to use, and with the software comes the support team to match,” McDonaugh said.

This year marks Vertex’s 15th anniversary in Australia. To celebrate this milestone, the team looked back at the company’s achievements, successes and challenges.

“When we started here in Australia and New Zealand, our main product was Vertex Building Design software,” Vertex Australia Managing Director Juho Suomalainen said.

“As always, in a new market area you have to make your product and your company brand familiar to the people in the industry.

“That means we have had to do a lot of footwork and target marketing.”

Bringing a European product into the Australian market was challenging at first.

“When companies were looking for new solutions, they always wanted to see some local references and most of our references back then were from Europe or the USA,” Suomalainen said.

“Fortunately, there were some pioneer companies who saw the potential of the Vertex BD software, even when it wasn’t such a well-known product in the local markets, and they were eager to start with us.”

The hard work has paid off and Vertex Australia has gained trust in the local industry, making it easier to introduce a new Vertex software product into the market.

“During these 15 years Vertex has built a local organisation in Australia so now that we are starting here with G4Plant, we are ready,” Suomalainen said.

For more information visit www.vertexaustralia.com and www.vertexcad.com/g4plant

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.