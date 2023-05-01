Less transport, more affordable energy

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has published a new insightful report from its fact sheets series, highlighting why pipelines keep energy prices down.

“Cut the middleman, and energy costs will be lower,” states APGA.

“The cost of transporting energy is a key factor in ensuring energy affordability for Australian consumers and industry. Energy sources are often located far from homes and businesses, and energy infrastructure will continue to be important for security of supply.

“The lower the costs of transporting the energy used in Australia, the lower the total cost of energy will be.”

According to the organisation, transporting natural and renewable gases is cheaper than electricity transmission in Australia, with pipeline infrastructure essential to delivering low-cost energy to Australians now and in a net zero future.

An independent study demonstrated energy transported through new natural gas or hydrogen pipelines costs significantly less than energy transport via new HVAC and HVDC powerlines.

“Pipeline energy transport affords significant benefits to Australian consumers from a cost perspective, as well as having reduced environmental impacts and improved safety for landowners with minimal risk of causing bushfire events in the event of an infrastructure asset failure,” states the report.

As Australia transitions to a decarbonised future, it is clear for the APGA that pipelines will continue to be the lowest cost option for transporting the large volumes of energy required by Australian households and businesses across the vast Australian continent.

“Therefore, it is crucial to invest in pipeline infrastructure to support Australia’s energy needs and ensure energy affordability for all.”