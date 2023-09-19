Legendary pipeline supplier auctioning specialised equipment

After almost 65 years servicing the pipelines sector, Link Pumps is closing its doors and auctioning its remaining stock.

The company, which was established by 90-year-old doyen of the Australian pump industry, John Link, AOM, started operating in 1959 and has since been responsible for some of the most ingenious pumping solutions to circumvent local and international catastrophes.

After more than six decades, Link has decided to close the business and is auctioning the balance of his company’s stock and machinery which is currently on-site at his Williamstown engineering facility.

“I’m preparing for the next phase of my life,” said Link.

Auctioneer Martin Evans from M.E. Auctions is managing the auction, which includes more than 500 specialised pumps, diesel engines and equipment.

This includes submersible pumps, pipeline testing equipment, end suction units, hoses and fittings, poly pipe, specialised spare parts and much more.

Online auctions will be conducted over two weekends on 10-11 and 18-19 November 2023.

Evans said pre-auction bids have already started to be lodged from all over the world.

Onsite viewing will take place on Saturday, 4 November from 9am to 12pm and Friday, 9 November from 10am to 2pm.

Following the online auctions, collection will be available on the following dates:

Sunday, 19 November and Monday, 20 November from 9am to 4pm.

Sunday, 26th November to Wednesday, 29 November from 9am to 4pm.

