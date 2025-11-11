Leaving a long legacy

Image: Tyson Excavations

Since being founded in 1980, Tyson Excavations has had to do it the hard way to become one of Australia’s most trusted pipeline construction contractors.

A trusted family business, Tyson Excavations is based in Griffith – known as the ‘food bowl of Australia’ – situated within the Western Riverina region of NSW but ready to travel anywhere across Australia for the right job.

Paul Tyson has been a key figure in the company’s history since its inception, steadily expanding its operations and machinery arsenal.

That was until Paul and his family made the tough decision to step back after years in operation, selling the business in 2007.

In 2015, Paul Tyson and his son Mick were called upon by a major company in Griffith to help complete a challenging project. After a successful project run, they decided to mark the return of the business under a new trading structure, bringing the family’s expertise back to the forefront.

Since then, Tyson Excavations has experienced significant growth, now operating more machines and larger trenchers than ever before.

The company specialises in pipeline construction, including large-scale drip irrigation projects and major undertakings such as its installation of 180km of pipeline in a project for the Gunbar area in 2018.

In recent years, Tyson Excavations has continued to build on its reputation for reliability and expertise.

The company operates with a core team of five full-time staff, scaling up with additional subcontractors as needed for larger projects – sometimes managing crews of up to 11 workers on major sites.

Tyson Excavations is equipped with a modern and versatile fleet, including recently acquired 32-tonne rock wheel trenchers and specialised Vermeer machinery.

This investment in advanced equipment allows the team to tackle challenging conditions, such as the rocky ground encountered on projects in Emerald, and to deliver efficient solutions for complex pipeline and irrigation installations

To re-affirm dedication and commitment to compliance, the process is also underway to gain certification against ISO standards 9001, 14001 and 45001 and in turn transition to a fully digital integrated management system, a significant investment for Tyson Excavations to ensure the continuation of growth and further streamlining of processes moving forward.

The company’s project portfolio spans a wide range, with long-standing relationships in the agriculture and irrigation sectors.

Tyson Excavations has provided services for well-known organisations including Darling Irrigation and Irribiz, and has contributed to significant government-funded infrastructure upgrades including an $80 million irrigation channel renewal and piping initiative in the MLA region, in conjunction with Boots Civil.

No matter the location or scale, Tyson Excavations remains committed to delivering high-quality results, drawing on decades of experience and a flexible, mobile approach that enables the team to travel anywhere in Australia for the right opportunity.

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.