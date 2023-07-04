Learn about rehabilitation at No-Dig Down Under

Pipe rehabilitation will be a key theme at this year’s No-Dig Down Under event, set to take on September 13-14 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Across this year’s No-Dig Down Under event, rehabilitation will be one of three crucial themes guiding the conference program, with many presentations covering important facets of the topic.

Learn more about a few sessions covering pipe rehabilitation across the conference below.

Columbia sewer rehabilitation – rehabilitating in difficult conditions

On Wednesday, September 13 from 4:00 to 4:30pm, Jacobs senior civil engineer Paul Luscombe will lead a session on the New Westminster Interceptor (NWI) Columbia Section sewer rehabilitation.

Specifically, the session will focus on how to rehabilitate in challenging conditions, such as ones faced on this particular project.

As the pipe is located on an arterial road in a congested business district, open-cut replacement was not an allowable method of construction.

Along with Metro Vancouver, Jacobs found live sliplining as the right solution to reduce overall construction, infrastructure footprint and community impacts.

Picote Flexi Sliplining System

Following the previous session on Wednesday, Picote Solutions director of technical client services Richard David Swan will lead a session detailing the company’s Flexi Sliplining System.

The session will cover how the product is an economical and efficient method for the relining of DN100 to DN300 gravity sewers at eight metres per minute, without the need of a lead in trench.

The efficiency of the system allows for less disruption to traffic and residents, while remaining environmentally sound.

A simplified theoretical prediction of lateral deformation behaviour of trenchless structural pipeline repair systems

On Thursday, September 14, University of Southern Queensland PhD student Shanika Kiriella will lead a detailed look into lateral deformation and how it affects pipeline repair systems.

The session will cover how lateral deformation caused by surface loads from vehicle traffic is considered to be the worst condition for structural internal replacement pipes (SIRP).

It will detail research into how an analytical model based on Fibre model analysis (FMA) was developed to examine the load-deflection behaviour of SIRP systems in host pipes with circumferential cracks.

The findings from this will give construction suppliers better knowledge of cracked pipelines repaired with SIRP systems under bending.

Testing and evaluation of a polymeric spray applied pipe lining for pressure pipes renewal.

Also on Thursday is a session led by Nukote Coating Systems president Michael Osborne about the trenchless renewal method of Polymeric spray-applied pipe lining (SAPL).

Osborne will discuss important issues related to buried and underground piping and how these issues lead to leaks, corrosion and other forms of degradation.

It will also look into how SAPL is a cost-effective and versatile method for underground infrastructures.

The No-Dig Down Under Conference and Exhibition serves as a paramount platform for trenchless professionals, offering an array of invaluable insights, cutting-edge technologies, and industry advancements specifically tailored to the trenchless industry. Click here to learn more about the comprehensive conference program.

Secure your tickets today for the only major event for trenchless in Australasia and the second largest in the world. A full conference ticket includes the conference program, catering, and all social functions, including the Gala Dinner and the ASTT Awards. Click here to get tickets.