Leading the way in vacuum excavation

The VSK100-1600. Image: Vermeer

PDR Group utilises Vermeer vac trucks to stay on top of its game.

In the high-demand world of telecommunications construction and directional drilling, PDR Group has built a reputation on precision, reliability, and getting the job done right the first time.

Established in 1999, the company has grown into a full-service provider for both underground and overhead communications infrastructure, with services ranging from directional drilling and pit-and-pipe installation to cable hauling, jointing, commissioning, and live network relocations.

To maintain high standards in the field, PDR relies on quality equipment that can stand up to Australia’s toughest job sites.

That’s where Vermeer’s VSK100XT vacuum excavators come into play.

PDR currently owns three VSK100-800 models and one VSK100-1600, and the machines have proven themselves to be critical tools for safe and efficient non-destructive digging. Each unit is built on a compact, one-piece skid design that allows for flexible mounting options, either permanently or via container- locks.

This adaptability is matched by performance. A 100HP Kubota diesel power pack drives a 1200CFM High Performance Roots blower with dual oil bath lubrication, offering impressive vacuum power and longevity. The dual tank shut-off system prevents material from reaching the blower, protecting key components, and the integrated silencing system keeps noise to a minimum – an advantage when working in urban or residential areas.

The units also feature high-efficiency water systems, with a 21.2L/min water pump operating at 3000psi, perfect for trenching or potholing. The in-tank washdown system speeds up clean-up by flushing material while dumping. Combined with a cam-over hydraulic rear door and a reverse flow option to clear blockages, these features save valuable time and reduce maintenance.

The larger VSK100-1600 unit carries a 6000L spoil tank and 3000L of fresh water, allowing for extended work periods between emptying and refilling. The smaller VSK100-800 units offer a 3000L spoil tank with 1550L of water, striking a balance between capacity and mobility.

Both models use 5-inch telescopic booms providing excellent reach and suction power.

For a company that regularly works on live NBN and Telstra network relocations, the combination of power, precision, and smart design in Vermeer vacuum trucks is helping PDR keep its edge in a competitive industry – delivering jobs safely, cleanly, and on schedule.

PDR also has a strong fleet of other Vermeer vehicles, including a D40x55DR S3 horizontal directional drill and a D24x40 S3 horizontal directional drill.

PDR Owner and Director Peter Richardson said the products look and operate great.

“Every great job starts with a great set up and Vermeer equipment look and do the job every time,” he said.

Established more than 30 years ago in Queensland, Vermeer Australia has partnered with some of Australia’s largest contractors in the delivery of significant infrastructure projects and supported contractors, municipalities and utilities in the installation, maintenance and renewal of their assets.

Strong partnerships with some of Australia’s largest contractors has allowed Vermeer Australia to be recognised internationally, consistently ranking number one amongst Vermeer international dealerships worldwide.

In 2015, Vermeer Australia became part of what is known today as RDO Equipment Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of North Dakota-based RDO Equipment.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

