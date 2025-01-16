Leading the way in fusion innovation

McElroy’s DataLogger and T630i. Image: McElroy

For decades, high-density polyethylene has proven to be a reliable, cost-effective, and long-term solution for the world’s growing and changing infrastructure needs.

With its lack of corrosion, multiple trenchless installation options, and high level of quality assurance, thermoplastic high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe is a fast-growing choice for both new installations and projects to replace aging infrastructure.

McElroy is a world-leading developer and manufacturer of thermoplastic pipe fusion equipment. Founded by Art and Panny McElroy in their Tulsa, Oklahoma garage in 1954, McElroy’s machinery has cemented itself as a premier choice on fusion sites around the world.

Cutting-edge meets McElroy muscle

Over the last few years, McElroy has worked to bring new technology and innovative machinery to the market. The company has made huge strides in providing both operators and owners with additional tools to help get the job done right the first time. That includes additional technology that can be found in its latest TracStar® iSeries machines.

These new innovations allow users of all experience levels to work comfortably with fusion machines and feel confident in each fuse produced. The TracStar iSeries line provides operators with three levels of machine control: Level 1’s manual operation, Level 2’s semi-automatic fusion, and Level 3’s fully automatic, software-controlled fusion functions. McElroy’s ‘enhanced guided workflow’ automates the machine’s shift sequence and walks operators through the heating and fusing times with on-screen prompts using the DataLogger® 7 tablet.

“The enhanced guided workflow with the DataLogger 7 is impressive,” Fusion Technologies (FTI) founder Les Klaudt said.

“If you have somebody go into the field on an occasional basis, that guided workflow is fantastic as a reminder of how the process needs to work, and it has been a huge help for us in our training and for those of us who aren’t as frequent [fusion operators] as we once were.”

Machine operators can access most of McElroy’s quality control features through the DataLogger, the ruggedised tablet designed to record pertinent fusion data. More recently, McElroy has developed new software that allows the DataLogger tablet to also be a platform for accessing training content, perform equipment inspections, and more.

Targeted training

McElroy now offers a free digital learning library where machine users can quickly access short-form instructional videos for their machines. This new public help portal allows users to choose resources based on the machine and provides a variety of resources, from performing fusion on the machine to how to properly measure parameters like drag or alignment.

For new or less experienced machine operators, the DataLogger 7 tablet also includes an option for trainer mode, which can be used to speed up the training process and help new or inexperienced operators quickly familiarise themselves with the machine’s functions and processes.

Trainer mode lets users simulate the fusion process, as well.

These exercises, performed entirely on the DataLogger without the need of a machine, walk the user through performing a fuse. To keep the training itself as streamlined as possible, simulated fusions shorten the amount of time needed for heat soak and fuse/cool times during the training. Simulated fusions for training purposes are available for multiple McElroy machines, including the TracStar 1200i, TracStar 412i, and Tritan™ 560.

Latest innovations

In October 2024, McElroy announced the implementation of operator profiles.

Each operator profile includes a unique ID that joins data across the Vault, McElroy University, and the DataLogger. It is also built ready for integration with other training and credential systems. Individuals who attend McElroy University training – whether in-person or online – will receive a card that is equipped with a non-replicable chip, like the one found in a credit card. That card can then be used to easily log on to the DataLogger, much like ‘tap to pay’ cell phone features.

By tapping the operator card to a phone, the user can go directly to that operator’s profile page and see summary statistics of their fusion experience, including machines, pipe sizes, and completed training courses. This, in effect, gives operators a digital fusion resume that they can build upon, creating better industry career paths. Contractors and site managers can, in turn, assign fusion tasks based on operators’ level of familiarity with specific machines or pipe sizes, once again bolstering the assurance that each joint will be fused properly.

In the field

The DataLogger 7 is one of a contractor’s best tools to ensure that all fusions are performed correctly.

And the results speak for themselves. When GEM Industrial became involved in the project to expand the water infrastructure for the City of Gold Coast, owner Darren Chandler knew that the DataLogger was a must-have on the site.

“[With the DataLogger] the guys in the field can compare the joint to the log and know they got it right,” he said.

“If there’s any doubt, we don’t have an issue with cutting a joint out. It’s definitely a good practice.”

Equipment inspection app

Another recent addition to McElroy’s quality assurance lineup is the McElroy Equipment Inspection app, which is now available online for Android and iOS devices. The app allows machine owners to manage and maintain their fleets, ensuring each piece of equipment is ready to perform. The inspection app can be used with rental equipment as well as inspections required by companies and governmental agencies alike. The app is best viewed using McElroy’s DataLogger 7, but it can be used on any device.

The app seamlessly guides users through the inspection with pre-populated checklists for machines and components. The built-in DataLogger camera can be used to snap pictures of machines, allowing for easy identification. To streamline operations, the Inspection app allows users to create customised inspection surveys for any piece of equipment they own – not just McElroy fusion machines. An additional feature for McElroy products is that the app provides access to OEM replacement part numbers, allowing owners and distributors to easily create a list of replacement parts if repairs need to be made.

Mcelroy Australia

McElroy now offers a dedicated website for Australian distributors and customers. Because Australia is such a large and fast-growing market for plastic pipe fusion, McElroy recognised the need for a localised site to allow partners to quickly access resources tailored to their geographical location.

Through mcelroyfusion.com.au, users can also directly contact staff at McElroy’s Australian location and offers users a way to quickly find available poly welding courses, training, and certification opportunities in Australia.

Whether fusing in the Australian bush or in a crowded metropolitan area, McElroy a leading pipe fusion resource for operators, contractors, and inspectors. As the world becomes increasingly technology driven – and as demand grows for accountability and quality control in infrastructure – McElroy remains poised to maintain its reputation as a world-leading manufacturer of fusion equipment and accessories.

