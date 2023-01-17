Leaders in corrosion protection provide support on Victorian pipeline

3LPE yellow jacket pipe with S43 R23 Butyl Tape System applied.

At the forefront of innovative corrosion prevention technology, Denso is focused on developing an extensive range of custom solutions to meet the specific needs of various industries.

Denso Australia has recently had its innovative Bore-Wrap™ and Denso™ Butyl Tape System (S43-R23) products utilised by an internationally recognised contractor on behalf of one of the nation’s largest energy decision makers.

As a subsidiary of Winn & Coales International, the company specialises in the manufacture and supply of corrosion and chemical resistant coatings and linings for the long-term protection of steel, concrete, and timber surfaces in the toughest of corrosive environments.

The two products were used on a high-pressure gas distribution main. The pipeline has been in service for just over 30 years but is now anticipated to have a service life of upwards of 60 years.

Denso’s Business Development Manager Kyle Fortune says that the works undertaken by the contractor utilising Denso’s Bore-Wrap and Butyl Tape System (S43-R23) were localised to a 3 km length of pipe.

The pipe was comprised of steel with tri-laminate coating and was 200 mm in diameter and 6.35 WT.

Flexible, hardy and reliable

A heavy-duty, sacrificial Abrasion Resistant Outerwrap (ARO), Bore-Wrap is designed specifically for a range of trenchless pipeline installations in difficult ground conditions and severe handling. The product boasts an outstanding track-record for performance against shear, abrasion, impact and gouge and has excellent fracture toughness.

Comprised of two different fibre architecture matts stitched together and impregnated with a water activated resin, Bore-Wrap creates a superior sacrificial outer laminate layer which protects both pre-approved field joint coatings and mainline coatings (such as liquid epoxy coatings, heat shrink sleeves, polymeric and ALVPC coatings along with factory 3LPE, 3LPP and FBE coatings). It protects from damage caused during pipeline installations, in difficult terrain or by trenchless installation methods including horizontal directional drilling (HDD) or boring.

“Bore-Wrap is easily applied in the field. There’s no mixing required, it’s simply saturated with water and wrapped over the existing pipeline coating,” Fortune says.

“Thanks to its flexibility and exceptional level of mechanical protection, Bore-Wrap minimises the need for costly spot repairs or re-pulling pipe from damage – making it an ideal choice for contractors on similar large-scale and integral infrastructure projects.”

Self-amalgamating and innovative

The Denso Butyl Tape System is designed for the protection of buried or immersed line pipe, joints, welds, bends and fittings. It’s also used for repairing damaged areas in factory coated pipes. Denso’s S43 tape provides the corrosion protection to the substrate whilst the R23 tape provides the mechanical protection to the system.

Denso’s S43 tape is a self-amalgamating butyl rubber-based compound which is reinforced by a polyethylene film.

“The inner wrap component of the Denso Butyl Tape System – the S43 – is used in conjunction with the Denso R23 tape which is the outer wrap component of the system,” says Fortune.

The system boasts an excellent resistance to mineral acids as well as alkali and salts. It’s non-hardening and non-cracking and is compatible with factory applied pipeline coatings including fusion bonded epoxies, polyethylene, and polypropylene.

Denso’s full range of products are manufactured to comply with strict quality standards and are designed for longevity. Denso is proudly able to provide its customers corrosion prevention solutions which offer over 30 years of maintenance free service – ideal for pipeline projects across Australia’s challenging environment.

For more information visit Denso.

