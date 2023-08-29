Leaders from the Women in Pipelines Forum

By Cara Robb, Elizabeth Wheeler and Siew Shan Foo, edited by Margaret Gayen

The Women in Pipelines Forum (WPF) was established as an outcome of the APGA Women’s Leadership Development Program, with the purpose of promoting the collaboration, contribution, celebration, and empowerment of women in the pipeline industry across Australia and New Zealand.

Since its official launch at the APGA Convention in 2021, over 150 women have joined the Forum. The WPF consists of many subcommittees which include our Development, Research and Advocacy committees, as well as state-based committees.

All of these committees are led by amazing women in our industry. Here we introduce two of our stars – Elizabeth Wheeler and Siew Shan Foo.

Elizabeth Wheeler: Lead Project Engineer NSW, APA Group (Brisbane), Chair of the WPF Advocacy Committee

What’s your role in the Pipeline industry?

I’m currently looking after a team of project engineers who deliver complex Stay-in-Business projects for APA’s NSW assets. We keep the assets improving and growing so that APA can continue transmitting energy across the East Coast.

Why did you join the industry?

I’ve been in the industry since graduating from university in Canberra, when there was a strong recommendation from my pipeliner father to apply for an open position at APA.

What do you love about your job?

I love the people in the Engineering and Planning team, and my own team. I love getting out and seeing the country we live in and serve.

What drew you to the WPF?

15-odd years of experiences (many stories) being a Woman in Pipelines with no organised network for us. As soon as I heard about WPF I was in without hesitation.

What do you hope to achieve in your subcommittee?

I want to advocate for all the women in our industry to make working in Pipelines a diverse and safe career choice for all people, to the point that we no longer need advocacy within the industry, and we can join our colleagues advocating for the industry.

What do you do in your spare time?

I have two young daughters and a never-ending laundry basket! I love spending time with my family doing absolutely anything.

Siew Shan Foo: Engineer – Facilities Gas Distribution, Jemena (Sydney), Chair of the WPF NSW subcommittee and member of the WPF Development Committee

What’s your role in the Pipeline industry?

I am a facilities engineer at Jemena, the largest gas distributer in New South Wales. I am responsible for all our high-pressure stations in NSW and ACT, ensuring gas is supplied to our customers safely and reliably, whilst maintaining asset integrity. I provide asset management, engineering and technical services to the business.

Why did you join the industry?

I have always been interested in Mathematics and Science, so Engineering seemed a logical career to pursue. I was recruited by the Natural Gas Company for their graduate program whilst completing the final year of my Engineering degree. I was thrilled to join an industry that directly impacts so many people’s lives and have never looked back. With the increased focus and rapid advancement in renewable energy, it is an exciting time to be in the industry.

What do you love about your job?

I love the variety of tasks I undertake as part of my job. One week I could be driving out to the regional areas doing risk assessments on our assets, the next I could be in the office developing Engineering Assessment for a project, reviewing design documentation etc. I love that after 20 plus years, I am still learning and growing.

What drew you to the WPF?

Joining the male-dominated industry back in the 90s as a shy female engineer, I understand what it is like to feel a little out of place. The WPF provides a unique environment for women in the industry to network, collaborate and grow.

What do you hope to achieve in your subcommittee?

In the NSW sub-committee, we coordinate events to bring women in the industry from NSW together, to network and to learn from each other. We have already had a couple of successful networking events. Moving forward, on top of networking events, we are looking to get involved in social initiatives (such as promoting uptake of STEM among girls in school) as well as site visits.

Since its launch, the members of the WPF has organised networking events, attended development sessions, launched an industry research project, and created material for raising the profile of women in the industry. If you would like to join in, please get in touch.

Contact at wpf@apga.org.au or fill in this form to register your interest.