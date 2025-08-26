Laying the groundwork for resilient pipelines

Image: Anoo/stock.adobe.com

Pipes are the silent lifelines of cities and industries – yet their failures can paralyse entire communities. In 2021, Malaysia saw over 1400 pipe bursts, including a major Rawang incident that disrupted more than a million households. The message is clear: reactive fixes are no longer enough.

This 12–13 November at the JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur, the Pipeline Planning, Maintenance and Upgrades conference will bring together leading engineers, government officials, and facility managers to discuss strategies that prevent crises before they occur.

Case studies on risk-based maintenance planning, asset mapping, and predictive technologies will set the tone for a future where pipelines are monitored proactively – not just patched reactively.

As Malaysia and its neighbours grapple with aging infrastructure, this conference provides a forum for collaboration, innovation, and resilience. The opportunity is not just to maintain pipes, but to safeguard economies and communities.

