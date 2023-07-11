Last chance to submit your ASTT award nomination

The Australasian Society for Trenchless Technology (ASTT) award nominations will close on 14 July. Don’t miss out!

There are only a few days left to nominate a trenchless star in one of the six prestigious awards, which will be presented to the winners at the ASTT Gala Dinner and Awards as part of No-Dig Down Under 2023, on Thursday, 14 September.

Nominations can be made for the following awards:

Rehabilitation Project of the Year

This award recognises innovation, advancements in technology, environmental benefits and occupational health and safety benefits in rehabilitation projects utilising trenchless technology.

New Installation Project of the Year

The New Installation Project Award celebrates innovation, advancements in technology, environmental benefits and occupational health and safety benefits in new installation projects using trenchless technology.

New Technology: Machine, Tool, Material, System or Technique

Nominees should demonstrate the practical development of trenchless systems or equipment that results in benefits such as improved economy, accuracy, speed of drive or replacement, ability to overcome difficult installations or similar.

Menno Henneveld Person of the Year

This award celebrates an individual who has made major and sustained contributions to the trenchless industry in any area of activity within the industry. The award will identify a contribution over and above the call of duty to grow, develop and promote the use of trenchless technology across Australasia and indeed around the world.

Jeff Pace Young Person of the Year

In a new name this year to acknowledge the contribution of former ASTT secretary Jeff Pace, the award recognises the important role those younger members of the Australasian trenchless community play in the growth of the industry. The recipient will be an individual who is engaged with the industry and the promotion of trenchless technology and has significantly contributed to the industry over the past two years.

Trenchless Woman of the Year

In an all-time first this year, this award honours a woman who plays a leading role within the Australian trenchless technology industry. The recipient will be someone who goes above and beyond their role in the sector, striving for excellence, as well as someone who actively advocates for other women within the industry.

Please note that all nominated companies and people must be current ASTT members.

Taking place at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from 13-14 September, No-Dig Down Under is the southern hemisphere’s only large-scale conference and exhibition dedicated to trenchless technology.

If you wish to attend, please click here to secure your ticket here.

Submit your nomination here.