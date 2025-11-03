Kwinana gas projet takes shape

Image: tawanboonnak/stock.adobe.com

AGL Energy has entered into an agreement to purchase four new gas turbines from Siemens AB for approximately $185 million as part of the development of the Kwinana Swift Gas 2 project.

This follows the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) assigning 176MW of Peak Certified Reserve Capacity to the project commencing from 1 October 2027. AGL recognises the need for new firming capacity, including batteries, gas peakers and pumped hydro to support the energy transition. Subject to Final Investment Decision, the project strengthens AGL’s strategy to develop new firming capacity to provide back-up capacity to support the build out of renewables and bolsters AGL’s portfolio in Western Australia. This project would also assist the Western Australian Government’s commitment to retire all state-owned coal fired generation by 2030.

The facility, located about 40km south of Perth, is designed to operate as a peaking power station, connecting into the South West Interconnected System to supply additional electricity during periods of high demand.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.