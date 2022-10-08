kwik-ZIP’s innovative HDX-90 helps Quickway complete trenchless water main installation

Used and recommended by pipeline and civil contractors around the world, kwik-ZIP centraliser and spacer systems are solving production casing centralisation challenges throughout the pipeline industry.

As part of a recent Water Main installation project situated in Badgerys Creek New South Wales, contractor Quickway, on behalf of Sydney Water and the West Region Delivery Team (WRDT), used kwik-ZIP HDX-90 spacers to facilitate the slip-lining of an 813 mm outer diameter (mm OD) Steelmains Sintakote carrier pipe over a 180 m run.

kwik-ZIP spacers were installed at 2 m intervals throughout the project as per Sydney Water specifications. Carrier pipe weights were significant at 240 kg per m empty and approximately 700 kg per m when in service.

Having grown steadily over the years since its humble beginning, Quickway has become a trusted contractor within the trenchless industry and has established a solid reputation for delivering integrated project solutions. The company prides itself on delivering high-quality service from concept to completion.

“kwik-ZIP spacers provided both protection and cover for the carrier pipe and enabled us to complete a successful underbore installation,” Matthew Macinnes, project engineer for Quickway, says.

The HDX Series used on location at the Badgerys Creek site has a unique load sharing design which maximises the load bearing capacity of each runner and reduces point loading. The simple and efficient installation process does not require any special tools.

kwik-ZIP’s large range of spacers caters for a wide range of carrier and casing pipe size combinations as well as providing flexibility to deal with project alterations.

Furthermore, the HDX casing spacer comes in four handy runner heights; 38 mm, 65 mm, 90 mm and 125 mm. The varying runner heights for the model ensures that pipeline installers are able to handle a broad range of carrier pipe outer diameter and casing inner diameter combinations. Additionally, this grants installers the ability to customise pipe position for grade control, otherwise known as centring.

Manufactured from high grade thermoplastic, kwik-ZIP casing spacers and centraliser products are used and recommended by pipeline and civil contractors as well as commercial plumbing companies, water authorities, water well drillers and international engineering firms throughout Australia.

kwik-ZIP spacers have no metal parts and are made from kwik-ZIP’s engineered thermoplastic blend that is flexible and extremely tough. Its low co-efficient of friction also minimises the installation forces for large bore pipes.

kwik-ZIP maintains a focus on price effectiveness, simplicity, and rapid on-site assembly, to ensure that their systems deliver significant cost, time and operational advantages to our customers.

Capable of handling steel, DICL, HDPE, concrete and MSCL carrier pipes at a wide range of sizes, kwik-ZIP’s HDX Series minimises potential damaging vibration and movement transfers from the outer casing to the carrier pipe via innovative suspension and dampening technologies. Likewise, kwik-ZIP’s spacers contain no lead content or metals– ensuring they are fully compatible with all potable water applications and resistant to corrosion and rust.

The systems are now used extensively in production well completion, horizontal directional drilling (HDD), rock bolt and anchor centralisation and trenchless pipeline installations across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US.

kwik-ZIP spacers are the only Australian-owned product of its kind on the market and the HDX Series are one of only two spacers (kwik-ZIP’s HDXT is the other) which have been certified and approved by the Water Services Association of Australia against its Product Specification WSA PA 324 Casing Spacers.

For more information visit www.kwikzip.com.

This article is featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.