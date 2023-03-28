kwik-ZIP’s HDXT-43 assists UK project

kwik-ZIP’s innovative HDXT-43 spacers have been used by UK-based infrastructure services and engineering company Amey to facilitate the slip-lining of a four-pipe bundle for the M42 Junction 6 Diversion Project near Birmingham Airport, England.

Used and recommended by pipeline and civil contractors around the world, kwik-ZIP centraliser and spacer systems are solving production casing centralisation challenges throughout the pipeline industry.

The four-pipe bundle for Amey consisted of two DN 180 HDPE and two DN 450 HDPE pipes. The casing was a 1500 mm ID RCP sleeve for a total run length of 135 m.

The HDXT-43 spacers were specifically chosen for the project because they could secure the four-pipe bundle together and can work well with any pipe profile. The spacers also feature the added benefit of protecting and supporting the bundle throughout the slip-lining process.

Amey’s Site Manager for the project, Tim Lohoff, says the kwik-ZIP spacer system was a perfect fit for the project.

“The spacer system was easily installed and was an excellent aid in slip lining the 4-pipe bundle through the – it’s an excellent product,” says Lohoff.

A leading infrastructure company in the UK, Amey is working to strengthen the country’s economy by designing, maintaining and transforming the nation’s strategic assets. A trusted partner of both the local and national government, Amey is adept in managing assets and complex projects which are vital to the sustainable growth of the country.

Junction 6 of the M42 highway connects the motorway to the A45 to the east of Birmingham. Significant delays and congestion have been experienced by motorists due to capacity constraints and are the driving force behind the project.

kwik-ZIP’s large range of spacers cater to a wide spread of carrier casing pipe size combinations and provide the flexibility to deal with project alterations.

The HDXT series spacers come in five runner heights: 43 mm, 58 mm, 63 mm, 103 mm and 153 mm. The varying runner heights for the model ensures that pipeline installers can handle a range of carrier pipe outer diameter and casing inner diameter combinations. Additionally, this grants installers the ability to customise pipe position for grade control, otherwise known as centring.

Manufactured from high grade thermoplastic, kwik-ZIP casing spacers and centraliser products are used and recommended by pipeline and civil contractors as well as commercial plumbing companies, water authorities, water well drillers and international engineering firms throughout Australia.

kwik-ZIP spacers have no metal parts and are made from kwik-ZIP’s engineered thermoplastic blend that is flexible and extremely tough. Its low friction co-efficient minimises the installation forces for large bore pipes.

A completely non-corroding, non-metallic casing spacer for pipe-in-pipe applications, kwik-ZIP’S HDXT spacers are a viable option for the slip lining and cased crossings of all heavy-weight pipe materials including steel, ductile, MSCL, GRE, PVC and HDPE. The spacers are suitable for all diameters, from 300 mm OD and beyond with larger diameters accommodated by joining additional segments.

kwik-ZIP maintains a focus on price effectiveness, simplicity, and rapid on-site assembly, to ensure that their systems deliver significant cost, time, and operational advantages to its customers.

The systems are now used extensively in production well completion, horizontal directional drilling, rock bolt and anchor centralisation and trenchless pipeline installations across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US.

For more information visit kwik-ZIP.

