kwik-ZIP talks preventing pipeline corrosion

Image: kwik-ZIP

Corrosion reduces the lifespan of pipeline infrastructure. It costs the industry millions of dollars in rehabilitation, rebuilding and downtime.

Luckily, kwik-ZIP’s spacer and centraliser systems mitigate corrosion issues for pipeline infrastructure, improving corrosion management systems.

All pipelines are exposed to different physical, climatic, and chemical elements that can cause corrosion. It is often exacerbated in harsh coastal, tropical, or desert environments. Pipelines can also decay faster when exposed to high salt levels or extreme temperatures.

Ignoring the effects of corrosion can be costly for asset owners. Planning for corrosion control and mitigation has advantages, including extending an asset’s life and reducing maintenance time and costs.

Stopping and managing corrosion

An appropriate spacer system is a straightforward tool asset owners can employ as part of their corrosion management system.

“Choosing an appropriate spacer system can help mitigate the effects of corrosion on new and rehabilitated pipelines. Spacers made from inert materials such as high-grade thermoplastic are the best choice for pipeline installations. They are resistant to the effects of corrosion,” kwik-ZIP managing director Jason Linaker said.

This is important in harsh environments where metal spacers do not hold up.

“For instance, some areas may have acid sulphate soils. A metallic spacer would be subject to severe corrosion if it encountered acid sulphate soils. Even stainless steel is subject to accelerated corrosion from such conditions. While corrosion can transfer from the metallic spacer to the steel pipeline itself, inert non-metallic pipe spacers are resistant to such conditions,” said Linaker.

Corrosion can also occur when a new pipe is inserted into an old pipe for rehabilitation. This happens if the new pipe is made from steel or if metallic spacers are used.

Even if the new pipe is not steel, corrosion can still breach the grout seal around the new pipe.

“Inert non-metallic spacers are resistant to the transfer of pre-existing corrosion. As a result, the spacers remain intact throughout the life of the pipe,” said Linaker.

A focus on minimising corrosion can reduce these costs, and spacers are one of the ready tools available to help.

The kwik-ZIP solution

Manufactured from high grade thermoplastic, kwik-ZIP spacers and centralisers are characterised by their high resistance to corrosion, even when in contact with organic substrates for long periods.

The company has been designing centralisers and spacers systems for many industries since its inception in 2000. kwik-ZIP has significant reach, with warehouse facilities in the UK, Sydney and Texas, and stockists in Australia, the US, the UK, and New Zealand markets. Although a small component of the entire pipeline infrastructure, kwik-ZIP spacers make a difference in the overall success of pipeline installations.

The systems are used extensively in production well completion, horizontal directional drilling (HDD), rock bolt and anchor centralisation and trenchless pipeline installation.

kwik-ZIP focuses on price effectiveness, simplicity, and rapid on-site assembly. It ensures that the systems deliver cost, time, and operational advantages to customers.

kwik-ZIP’s spacers and centralisers have a segmented design, meaning they fit a variety of pipe diameters by adding multiple segments. Available in various product series (including HDXT, HDX, HD, GT, 380, and 155), each series is also available with varying bow/runner heights, making them flexible and able to cater for a wide range of carriers and casing pipe size combinations.

In August of this year, the company announced that its HD series has been successfully appraised against the Water Services Association of Australia’s (WSAA) product specification for casing spacers (WSA PS-324). With this latest approval, the HD joined the HDX and HDXT as kwik-ZIP products certified to this standard.

kwik-ZIP products are also approved for use within many utilities’ infrastructure, including Melbourne Retail Water Association, South-East Queensland’s Infrastructure and Materials (IPAM) list, Sydney Water and the WA Water Corporation. All products are certified by the Australian Water Quality Centre (AWQC) for use in contact with drinking water.

For more information visit the website.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.