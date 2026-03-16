kwik-ZIP supports pipeline works on Cairns water security project

Image: kwik-ZIP

Australian pipeline spacer manufacturer kwik‑ZIP has supplied key pipeline support systems for the Cairns Water Security Stage 1, a major project designed to strengthen long-term drinking water supply for the growing city of Cairns.

The $472 million project will deliver a new intake at the Mulgrave River near Gordonvale, a modern water treatment plant and reservoirs, and roughly 30km of pipeline to transport raw and treated water across the region. Once operational, the system will provide an additional 6.4 gigalitres of water annually, improving resilience and supporting future population growth.

kwik-ZIP supplied multiple models of its thermoplastic pipeline spacer systems for various pipeline crossings on the project. The spacers support slip-lining operations by keeping carrier pipes centred within host pipes and protecting them from hazards such as corrosion, abrasion and ground movement. Their low-friction runners help reduce insertion forces during installation, enabling longer pipeline runs and reducing the size of machinery required on site.

According to the company, the project required several spacer configurations to meet different crossing conditions. kwik-ZIP’s modular systems, which can accommodate a range of pipe diameters and runner heights, allowed contractors to tailor solutions across multiple sections of the pipeline network.

The Cairns Water Security project is jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments with support from Cairns Regional Council, with construction beginning in 2024 and completion expected by mid-2026.

Once complete, the new infrastructure will integrate water sources from the Mulgrave River and existing supplies such as Behana Creek, delivering a modern and more resilient water system for the region as demand continues to rise.