kwik-ZIP spacers help with corrosion management

kwik-ZIP’s innovative HDXT series on DN710.

Corrosion accelerates degradation and reduces the life of pipeline infrastructure, costing the industry millions of dollars in rehabilitation, rebuilding, and down time. kwik-ZIP knows the importance of having a corrosion management system in place and spacers are a readily available solution component available to help and reduce costs.

All pipelines are exposed to a range of physical, climatic, and chemical elements that can cause corrosion. This is often exacerbated in harsh environments, such as coastal, tropical, or desert areas, where pipelines are exposed to high salt levels or extreme temperatures that can accelerate the rate of decay.

Ignoring the effects of corrosion can be costly for asset owners, and planning for corrosion control and mitigation has many advantages, including extending the life of an asset and reducing maintenance time and costs.

Stopping corrosion

According to kwik-ZIP Managing Director Jason Linaker, an appropriate spacer system is one simple tool that asset owners can employ as part of their corrosion management system.

“Choosing an appropriate spacer system can help mitigate the effects of corrosion on new and rehabilitated pipelines,” says Linaker.

“Spacers made from inert materials such as high-grade thermoplastic are the best choice for pipeline installations as they are resistant to the effects of corrosion.”

This is particularly important in harsh environments where spacers made from other materials such as metal do not hold up as well.

“For instance, some areas may have acid sulphate soils (ASS). A metallic spacer would be subject to severe corrosion if it were to come into contact with ASS. Even stainless steel is subject to accelerated corrosion from such soil conditions,” says Linaker.

While corrosion can be transferred via the metallic spacer to the steel pipeline itself, inert non-metallic pipe spacers are resistant to such conditions. Corrosion can also be transferred when a new pipe is inserted into an old pipe for rehabilitation. This transfer can occur if the new pipe is made from steel, or if metallic spacers are used.

Even if the new pipe is not steel, corrosion can still breach the grout seal around the new pipe.

“Inert non-metallic spacers are resistant to the transfer of pre-existing corrosion, ensuring they remain intact throughout the life of the pipe,” Linaker says.

The kwik-ZIP advantage

kwik-ZIP spacers are one of the only Australian-owned spacers on the market. Designed and developed by drilling professionals, the kwik-ZIP range of spacers is manufactured from its engineered thermoplastic blend, which is characterised by its high resistance to corrosion, even when in contact with organic substrates for long periods of time.

“kwik-ZIP casing spacers will protect pipes, make installation easier and extend the life of your asset, and now with WSAA approval for two product series, choosing the right spacer for longevity and success is even easier,” says Linaker.

The HDXT Series casing spacer can be used for medium to heavy weight pipe materials including steel, ductile iron, GRP, FRP, concrete, PVC and PE. Furthermore, it’s suitable for both pressure and non-pressure pipelines in grouted and un-grouted installations.

The casing spacers utilise a segmented design that enables the system to be used on a variation of carrier pipes from 100 mm OD to 3000 mm OD. Spacers for larger diameter carrier pipes are also available. The spacers are manufactured from kwik-ZIP’s engineered thermoplastic blend.

The spacers incorporate low friction high abrasion resistant wear pads, attached to load sharing runners. The number of segments required for each spacer is determined by the outside diameter of the carrier pipe.

Although small relative to the entire pipeline infrastructure, kwik-ZIP spacers make a large difference in the overall success of pipeline installations and corrosion management.

This article is featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.