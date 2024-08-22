kwik-ZIP shines in the UK

Image: kwik-ZIP

Australian-owned kwik-ZIP is excited to be exhibiting at the 2024 No-Dig Live, taking place in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, UK from 1–3 October.

This three-day event is the only opportunity in the UK where manufacturers and suppliers can use a working environment to display and demonstrate products that are specifically designed and utilised in the trenchless market.

The company will be on the ground at the event, showcasing its range of innovative and patented spacer and centraliser systems. These spacers and centralisers have applications in many industrial sectors, including production well drilling, trenchless pipelines, horizontal directional drilling (HDD) and the general civil and construction markets.

“You can find us on site 40, and we would be happy to discuss our product range and answer any questions you may have regarding our products,” kwik-ZIP General Manager Paul Jeffreys said.

kwik-ZIP is a regular participant at No-DIG events, with the UK event a fantastic opportunity to meet with current and prospective customers. kwik-ZIP has established distributors in Australia, New Zealand, USA and the UK, and operate from its head office in Bayswater, WA, and maintains warehouse facilities in Perth, Sydney, Dallas (Texas, USA), and Leicester (UK).

The 2024 No-Dig Live is proudly supported by the UK Society for Trenchless Technology (UKSTT), a registered charity dedicated to the advancement and promotion of trenchless technologies.

Fore more information, check out the kwik-ZIP website.

