kwik-ZIP puts mark on WORM

The Western Outer Ring Main (WORM) project is a high pressure, buried gas transmission pipeline, approximately 51km long. kwik-ZIP’s input involved the utilisation of various products for numerous cased crossings along the project pipeline route.

The gas transmission pipeline aims to provide a new connection between existing pipelines at Plumpton in Melbourne’s west and Wollert in the north.

Several different kwik-ZIP spacers – HDX-38’s, HDX-125 and HDXT-63’s – were utilised on different cased crossings along the pipeline route.

The pipeline will address a key capacity constraint in the Victorian Transmission System (VTS) by providing a new high-pressure connection between existing sources of natural gas supply in Victoria.

Addressing this missing link will deliver improved network reliability by increasing the amount of gas that can be stored for times of peak demand.

It will also ensure sufficient volumes of gas can be moved where it is needed most.

Importantly, without the project being delivered, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has forecast that parts of Victoria may soon face natural gas supply shortages by 2023.

The pipeline will be constructed from high-strength steel line pipe with an external epoxy coating and be buried for its entire length to a minimum depth of 900mm.

As well as assisting with the slip lining process because of the spacer runner system having a very low co-efficient of friction, kwik-ZIP’s all thermoplastic design ensured that the pipes protective coating would not be damaged during installation, thanks to the runners ensuring that the pipe wouldn’t make contact with the enveloper during and after installation.

kwik-Zip was the right choice for the WORM project, as the company’s large range of spacers cater for a wide range of carrier and casing pipe size combinations as well as providing flexibility to deal with different project requirements.

kwik-ZIP’s HDXT & HDX Series spacers have been successfully appraised by the Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA) with both products the only casing spacers on the market that have been approved as compliant by WSAA.

The use of kwik-ZIP products helps contractors to comply with the numerous regulations that require casing centralisers or pipe spacers – slippers or spiders – including wastewater and sewerage codes and well construction standards.

