kwik-ZIP on the move

The company has recently relocated to a new premises. Image supplied by kwik-ZIP.

The spacer and centraliser specialist has recently relocated its WA head office to a new premises.

Established in 2000, kwik-ZIP has relocated their head office to a new premises, where it will be strategically positioned to service its customers.

Located in the suburb of Bayswater, the new head office and warehouse will enable the business to service WA clients more efficiently, but also allow for increased inventory to be held on the west coast of Australia.

Existing or prospective customers are always welcome to drop in and say hello at kwik-ZIP’s new facility.

For WA customers orders can also be collected from the new warehouse. The office is located at Unit 30/4 Wicks Street, Bayswater, WA 6053.

kwik-ZIP has established stockists in Australia, US, UK and New Zealand and operates from its head office in Bayswater and warehouse facilities in Sydney, Texas, and the UK.

kwik-ZIP spacers (HDX & HDXT) are the only spacers on the market that are certified against the Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA) Product Specification 324 and all kwik-ZIP products are certified by the Australian Water Quality Centre (AWQC) against AS/NZS 4020:2018 Testing of Products.

Kwik-ZIP products provide clients with a cost efficient and simple solution to their spacer and centraliser requirements.

For more information visit kwikzip.com.