kwik-ZIP on the ground at WIOA

kwik-ZIP is excited to be exhibiting at the 2024 Water Industry Operations (WIOA) Queensland Conference and Exhibition on the Sunshine Coast on 24-25 July.

You will find us on site 39, and we would be happy to discuss our product range and answer any questions you may have regarding our products.

WIOA conferences are an ideal opportunity to join industry peers in an environment enabling information exchange among operational roles in water, wastewater, and recycled water sectors.

The conference and exhibition offers a platform for water professionals to update skills, network with peers, and explore cutting-edge technical advancements plus provides opportunities to speak with exhibitors such as kwik-ZIP who are servicing this exciting industry.

For more information, check out the WIOA website.

